Chuba Hubbard Draws Bad Matchup Against Eagles Following Disaster Game
5 days agoCarolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard will test his legs against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14, who rank third in fewest points allowed to halfbacks. In Week 13, Hubbard had his worst performance since Week 1, recording just 43 yards on 12 carries, no receiving targets, and a game-losing fumble in overtime. The concerns don't stop there, as Hubbard saw just 79% of offensive snaps on Sunday while rookie running back Jonathon Brooks took on a more significant role in the game plan. This was always the preseason concern for Hubbard managers, and it seems their fears could be coming true at an inopportune time. RotoBaller has Hubbard ranked as RB24 for Week 14.
Source: RotoBaller
