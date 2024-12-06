Christian Watson Posts 114-Yard Effort In Packers’ Week 14 Defeat
9 hours agoGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson posted his second 100-yard game in the last four contests as the Packers lost 34-31 to the Detroit Lions. Watson led the Packers with seven targets and caught four passes for 114 yards, pacing the Packers on the receiving end of things. After losing a fumble at the end of the first quarter, Watson made a few long catches, including a 59-yard reception in the third quarter. With Romeo Doubs (concussion) out for Week 14, Watson got some extended playing time and took advantage with a big game on not a ton of volume. Depending on the health of Doubs, Watson will once again be a boom-or-bust fantasy flex when the Packers head west to Seattle to face the Seahawks in Week 15.
Source: ESPN
