Christian Braun Officially Ruled Out For Monday, Will Miss First Game Of Season
3 weeks agoDenver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (back) has been ruled out of Monday night's game against the Sacramento Kings. Braun is dealing with a lower back strain that he was able to play through on Friday night but wasn't able to overcome on Monday. This will be the 23-year-old's first game missed this season. In his absence, expect the Nuggets to start either Julian Strawther or Russell Westbrook. Both will be a step down defensively but bring different offensive skillsets to the table. With Sacramento generally being weaker to deep shots, Strawther may be the more viable fantasy and DFS option on Monday night.
Source: Denver Nuggets
