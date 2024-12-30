Chig Okonkwo Catches Five Passes In Loss To Jacksonville
1 week agoTennessee Titans tight end Chig Okonkwo caught five receptions for 42 yards in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, also carrying the ball once for 17 yards on the ground. With seven targets, it was Okonkwo's third straight game leading his team in looks through the air; the rapport with quarterback Mason Rudolph seems as though it's here to stay. While not an especially dazzling performance against a poor Jags defense, it was a solid day for a fantasy tight end, especially on nobody's radar just a month ago. Heading into the final game of the season, Okonkwo has proven to be his QB's favorite option and is faced with a Texans defense allowing the 13th-most fantasy points to tight ends this year.
Source: NFL
