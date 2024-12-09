Chig Okonkwo Hauls In Three Short Passes Sunday
3 days agoTennessee Titans tight end Chig Okonkwo caught three of four targets for just eight receiving yards during Sunday's Week 14 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Okonkwo's three receptions totaled ten, four, and negative six yards. The 25-year-old is having his worst NFL season yet, catching just 30 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns while ranking outside the top 30 fantasy tight ends. The 25-year-old belongs on waivers in most fantasy leagues, including next week against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Source: RotoBaller
