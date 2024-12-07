Bears Defense One To Avoid In Week 14
4 days agoThe Chicago Bears defense and special teams will look to bounce back in Week 14 as they face the explosive San Francisco 49ers offense. After a mixed performance in Week 13, where the Bears allowed several big plays to the Detroit Lions, they now turn their attention to Brock Purdy and a potent 49ers attack. San Francisco boasts a balanced offense, ranking ninth in passing yards per game and seventh in rushing yards per game. The Bears' task may be a bit easier with star running back Christian McCaffrey (knee) out for the rest of the season, but the 49ers still have plenty of weapons. With playmakers like George Kittle, Deebo Samuel Sr., and Jauan Jennings, San Francisco can strike quickly and dominate through both the air and on the ground. Given the tough matchup, looking for another defense to stream in Week 14 is advisable. Despite the potential for a bounce-back, the Bears' defense will have a hard time limiting this high-powered offense.
Source: Patrick Norton
Source: Patrick Norton