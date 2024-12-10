Charlie Jones Remains Out For Bengals
2 days agoCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Charlie Jones (groin), who was listed as questionable for Week 14 action, is officially out yet again for the Monday night contest against the Dallas Cowboys. It's the fifth straight game that Jones has missed. With the 26-year-old sidelined yet again, rookie Jermaine Burton should continue to see more involvement as the team's WR4 alongside Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Andrei Iosivas. Jones has seen a very little role in Cincy since he was taken in the 2023 draft in the fourth round. He has just one catch on his only target for a five-yard pickup in eight games that he's appeared in in 2024 and he caught seven of nine targets for 64 yards and no touchdowns in his first 11 NFL contests in his rookie campaign. Jones remains well off the fantasy radar.
Source: Cincinnati Bengals
Source: Cincinnati Bengals