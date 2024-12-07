Chargers Defense Looks To Stay On Track With Tough Week 14 Matchup
5 days agoThe Los Angeles Chargers defense will look to stay on track despite a tough Week 14 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. The Bolts defensive unit has been one of the best in the league in both the NFL and in fantasy all season, but Weeks 11 and 12 were slight stumbles for the impressive group. In Week 11 against the Bengals, they scored just three fantasy points and ended up as the overall DST19. They followed that up with an overall DST24 finish with an even zero fantasy points against the Ravens in Week 12 before bouncing all the way back to a 19 fantasy point, DST2 performance in Week 13 against the Falcons. Week 14 will be a tough matchup against Patrick Maholmes and the division-leading Chiefs, but the Chargers have shown that they have the talent to slow down any offense. Their upside is a little limited and the floor is a bit lower than other matchups, but the Chargers defense should still end up somewhere in the top-15 at the fantasy position.
Source: RotoBaller
