CeeDee Lamb Finds End Zone For First Time Since Week 8
3 days agoDallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb started off Monday night's game with a bang as he scored a touchdown on fourth down on the first offensive drive. His night quieted from there on, but Lamb recorded six receptions for 93 yards and a score while rushing once for one yard on the night. It was a productive outing for the star receiver, who scored his first touchdown since Week 8 against San Francisco. Lamb will be in WR1 territory again in Week 15 as the Cowboys travel to Carolina.
Source: RotoBaller
