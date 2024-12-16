CeeDee Lamb Clears 100 Yards In Week 15
3 weeks agoDallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb again led the team in all receiving metrics as the clear go-to receiver for quarterback Cooper Rush. Lamb was targeted 13 times in the 30-17 win over Carolina, catching nine balls for 116 yards and a touchdown. He connected with Rush for the first score of the game, a 14-yard touchdown reception. The 25-year-old has seen a monster 27% of Dallas' targets this season, one of the higher marks in the league. He is third in the league with 1,089 receiving yards, marking his fourth straight 1,000-yard season. The star receiver will again be a top option in Week 16 against Tampa Bay on Sunday Night Football.
Source: RotoBaller
