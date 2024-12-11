Carter Bradley Joins Active Roster
3 days agoLas Vegas Raiders quarterback Carter Bradley has been signed to the 53-man roster on Tuesday. The rookie quarterback figures to serve as the backup to Desmond Ridder going forward. The Raiders already lost Gardner Minshew II (collarbone) and Aidan O'Connell (knee), so Ridder will now likely get a chance to prove himself in Week 15. Bradley is unlikely to touch the field unless Ridder goes down, which sadly has been a theme for Raiders quarterbacks this season. The Raiders also added Jake Luton to the mix, but he'll take over Bradley's spot on the practice squad. Fantasy managers shouldn't be too concerned about adding Ridder or Bradley in dynasty formats with the Raiders likely signing or drafting a quarterback next season.
Source: Las Vegas Raiders
