Carson Wentz Finishes Up In Week 15 Win
3 weeks agoKansas City Chiefs quarterback Carson Wentz completed both of his pass attempts for 20 yards in the 21-7 win over the Cleveland Browns. Patrick Mahomes exited the game with an ankle injury, and Wentz filled in. The 31-year-old also rushed three times for zero yards. Mahomes is considered week-to-week with his injury, putting his Week 16 game status in question. If Mahomes cannot suit up, Wentz will be charged with leading the Kansas City offense against the Houston Texans. The Texans rank 18th in fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks this season, making them a middle-of-the-pack matchup for the veteran quarterback. Wentz should be a serviceable fill-in for the Chiefs but should not be considered a viable starter for the fantasy playoffs.
Source: NFL on CBS - Twitter
