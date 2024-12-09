Carson Kelly Close To Joining The Cubs
2 days agoFree-agent catcher Carson Kelly and the Chicago Cubs are making progress toward a deal, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman. The Cubs currently have Miguel Amaya as their primary catcher while being backed up by former Angels backstop Matt Thais. If Chicago were to add Kelly, he'd be Amaya's primary backup in 2025. The 30-year-old was a former second-rounder by the St. Louis Cardinals in 2012 and has nine years of MLB experience with four different teams. He's bounced around a lot the last two years and spent 2024 with the Detroit Tigers and Texas Rangers, slashing a combined .238/.313/.374 with nine home runs and 37 RBI in 91 games. Most of his production came back in Arizona, particularly in 2019, when he hit .245 with a career-high 18 homers. Kelly has decent pop and is a decent defender but won't have much fantasy appeal in a backup role to Amaya.
Source: New York Post - Jon Heyman
