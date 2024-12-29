Cardinals Defense Held Without Sack, Turnover
2 weeks agoThe Arizona Cardinals defense/special teams allowed 13 points and failed to register a turnover or sack during Saturday's Week 17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The Cardinals entered Saturday's contest ranking near the middle of the league in terms of fantasy points, but they weren't able to build much confidence against the Rams. In the box score, Budda Baker stood out with two passes defended and one quarterback hit. Meanwhile, Kyzir White led the team with eight tackles, including one for loss. The Cardinals have now strung together two shaky, turnover-less showings over the last two weeks against the Panthers and Rams. They should be avoided in all fantasy leagues ahead of Week 18 versus the San Francisco 49ers.
Source: RotoBaller
