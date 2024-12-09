Cameron Dicker Makes Three Kicks In Week 14 Loss
2 days agoLos Angeles Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker made all three of his kicks in a Week 14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Dicker made both of his extra point attempts and also nailed a field goal from 37 yards out in the fourth quarter. "Dicker the Kicker" continues to be one of the more consistent and reliable options in fantasy football's least consistent and reliable position. He'll get to kick against Tampa Bay in Week 15.
Source: ESPN.com
