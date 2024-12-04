Cam Fowler Returns To Ducks Lineup
2 days agoAnaheim Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler (upper body) will return to the lineup on Wednesday against Vegas. The veteran has missed a month of action due to an upper-body injury. Fowler's return will send Pavel Mintyukov to the press box as a healthy scratch. Having earned his lone points via two assists in 12 appearances this season, Fowler has been a disappointment for fantasy managers. The Ducks will need a lot more from him going forward. Fowler will join Radko Gudas on the first defensive pairing for Wednesday's game.
Source: Derek Lee
