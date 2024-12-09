Caleb Williams Struggles But Shows Some Promise In Week 14 Loss
2 days agoThis Sunday, Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams faced a tough challenge against the formidable San Francisco 49ers in Week 14. Despite the problematic matchup, Williams showed resilience despite his uneven performance. He completed 17 of 23 passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns, with his second-half play improving after a rough start. While he struggled early, Williams found his rhythm, leading the Bears' offense to a couple of touchdown drives during the game's later stretches. He added 27 rushing yards on the ground, finishing as the second-leading rusher for the Bears. His touchdown passes were both to fellow rookie Rome Odunze, signaling a growing connection between the two. Williams and the Bears will look to bounce back next Monday night when they face the Minnesota Vikings in a crucial rematch.
Source: ESPN
