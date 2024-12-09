Cade Otton Posts 70-Yard Performance
3 days agoTampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton was able to break out of his slump during Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Otton hauled in three of his last four targets for a team-high 70 yards in the win. It's worth noting that a majority of Otton's yardage came on a 44-yard reception, but at least fantasy managers were able to get something out of Otton. The third-year tight end has taken a backseat in this offense since wide receiver Mike Evans returned to the mix. At this point, fantasy managers shouldn't consider Otton anything more than a TE2 going forward.
Source: ESPN
