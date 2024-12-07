Bryce Young Faces Toughest Test Yet Amid Hot-Streak
5 days agoCarolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young draws arguably the toughest defense in football this week against the Philadelphia Eagles. Philadelphia ranks first in the league in yards allowed per game, third in passing yards allowed, and fourth in points allowed. However, there is no better time in Young's career to face this caliber of squad than now. Over the last four games, the second-year quarterback has recorded five total touchdowns and just one interception. His confidence in his decision-making and ability has jumped off the screen, making him unrecognizable from the disaster artist who played during the first two weeks of the season. Still, the looming terror that is Philadelphia's secondary makes Young a low-end QB2 and mainly an option in superflex or 2QB leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
