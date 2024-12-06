Bryce Mitchell A Massive Favorite At UFC 310
14 hours agoBryce Mitchell (16-2) is set to take on Kron Gracie on the main card of UFC 310. Mitchell is fighting for the first time in a year when he was knocked out by Josh Emmett last December. Mitchell enters the bout as a massive favorite as DraftKings has him at a salary of $9,500. In the UFC, Mitchell is 7-2 with just one stoppage win while he's been finished both times. If Mitchell gets the win, he should fight a ranked opponent next.
Source: UFC
Source: UFC