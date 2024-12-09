Bruce Brown Remains Sidelined Against Knicks
2 days agoToronto Raptors guard/forward Bruce Brown (conditioning) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the New York Knicks, so his season debut remains on hold. The team has listed him with return to competition reconditioning, and there isn't a firm timetable for his return yet. He last played in the regular season finale last year. Ochai Agbaji, Davion Mitchell, and Gradey Dick will continue to play extra minutes until Brown is able to get back on the court.
Source: NBA Injury Report
