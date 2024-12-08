Brock Bowers Cools Off In Week 14
3 days agoLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers finished Sunday's loss to the Bucs by catching three of his five targets for 49 yards. The rookie was fantastic in the Black Friday, AFC West meeting with the Chiefs, bringing in 10 catches for 140 yards and one touchdown. Unfortunately, he cooled off in this one. With that said, Bowers has had a fantastic year, so fantasy managers should give him a free pass for his lackluster showing in Week 14. With Las Vegas unable to earn a trip to the postseason, it's unknown how much more the team will risk playing their core offensive players. But assuming Bowers is on the field in Week 15 versus the Falcons, he's a must-start, although that's already common knowledge.
Source: ESPN
