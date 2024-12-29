Brock Boeser Strikes Twice Against Seattle
2 weeks agoVancouver Canucks right wing Brock Boeser scored twice in their overtime loss against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. Boeser opened the scoring by striking on the power-play in the first period on a rebound shot. Boeser would post his second tally of the game in the second period on a snap shot which gave Vancouver a two-goal lead at the time. The 27-year-old has now scored at least one goal in each of his past three games. Prior to this hot stretch, Boeser scored just one goal over his past seven games. Overall, Boeser has scored 13 goals and tallied 11 assists across 28 games. Boeser should continue to post near point-per-game production playing on the top line in Vancouver.
Source: NHL.com
Source: NHL.com