Breece Hall Finds The End Zone In Week 15
3 weeks agoNew York Jets running back Breece Hall carried the ball nine times for 30 yards and a touchdown while adding two receptions for 21 yards in a 32-25 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15. Hall, who missed Week 14 with a knee issue, was surprisingly able to play after looking iffy earlier in the week. He found the end zone on a one-yard run in the fourth quarter to break a 25-25 tie and help propel the Jets to victory. He handled nine of 17 running-back handoffs in the contest and, more importantly, appeared to emerge from the game without any setbacks to his balky knee. Hall, who now has eight all-purpose touchdowns on the season, will be a solid fantasy option heading into Week 16 against the Los Angeles Rams.
Source: NFL.com
