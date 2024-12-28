Branden Carlson Won’t Face Charlotte Saturday
2 weeks agoOklahoma City Thunder center Branden Carlson (concussion) is unavailable for Saturday's contest with the Charlotte Hornets due to a left-ankle sprain. Carlson is set to miss his sixth straight game but he might return on Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Five days ago, the Oklahoma City Thunder announced that Carlson sustained a concussion during team practice and has been placed in the NBA's concussion protocol. Carlson wasn't part of the rotation before suffering the injury, so his absence shouldn't have any fantasy impact.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA