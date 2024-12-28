Brandon Aubrey Draws Tough Matchup In Week 17
2 weeks agoDallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey remains one of the hottest kickers in the league following an impressive Week 16 performance in which he drilled three field goals from beyond 50 yards. Aubrey's leg has kept Dallas in many games this season and more of the same should be expected this week against a tough Philadelphia defense. The matchup could not be tougher, as Philadelphia has allowed the least amount of points to opposing kickers this season. Aubrey can be started given his ability to consistently drill 50+ yard field goals, but beware that this is a tough matchup and that there are safer options out there.
Source: RotoBaller
