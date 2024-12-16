Brandin Cooks Hauls In Three Catches In Week 15
3 weeks agoDallas Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks was second on the team behind CeeDee Lamb in receiving yards in the 30-14 win over Carolina. Cooks was targeted five times, catching three passes for 34 yards. Cooks is not currently on the fantasy radar despite being second or third in the pecking order most weeks given how concentrated the Dallas offense is on Lamb and running back Rico Dowdle. The veteran should be rostered by Lamb managers as a handcuff over the final weeks of the season, but serves no further use in most formats at this time.
Source: RotoBaller
