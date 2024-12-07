Brandin Cooks Has Flex Appeal For Week 14
4 days agoDallas Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks (knee) is on the flex radar in deep leagues this week. Cooks does not have an injury designation, as he practiced fully on Friday and Saturday. He garnered seven targets in his first game back after an eight-week absence due to a knee injury. The veteran projects as the third option in the passing game with CeeDee Lamb (shoulder) and Jake Ferguson (concussion) also good to go for Monday. His volume is far from consistent, but the matchup against Cincinnati's soft secondary is too strong to ignore. With six teams on bye this week, Cooks is a viable flex option.
Source: RotoBaller
