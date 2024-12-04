Blue Jays Sign Michael Stefanic, Kevin Gowdy To Minor-League Deals
2 days agoThe Toronto Blue Jays have signed infielder Michael Stefanic and pitcher Kevin Gowdy to minor-league deals with invitations to spring training. Stefanic has played his entire professional career in the Angels' organization, having a successful minor league career that has yet to translate to the big league level. The 28-year-old has a career .331/.416/.445 slashline in the minors (1749 ABs), however, that line drops to .232/.317/.275 in the majors (233 ABs). Gowdy has yet to make his major league debut despite being drafted in 2016 after Tommy John surgery and the COVID season delayed his advancement. Over his minor league career, the righty owns a 5.18 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, and 270 strikeouts over 305 2/3 IP. Stefanic and Gowdy both figure to provide the Jays organizational depth for now.
Source: ESPN
