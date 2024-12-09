Blake Corum Stays Involved Against The Bills
2 days agoLos Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum totaled 34 rushing yards on eight carries against the Bills on Sunday, with four of those carries coming in the red zone. The rookie played a season-high 32% of snaps in Week 13 against the Saints and followed that up by playing 17% of snaps in Week 14 against the Bills. He is still in search of his first NFL touchdown but his role is trending up heading into the stretch run for Los Angeles. This week, the Rams face the 49ers on Thursday Night Football in an important division game. Corum will continue to be an important backup for Kyren Williams and a great handcuff option for Williams owners. He hasn't had enough success to have standalone starting value in standard leagues quite yet, but his role going forward is definitely worth watching.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com