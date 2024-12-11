Bill Belichick Finalizing Deal To Coach At North Carolina
2 days agoThe University of North Carolina is finalizing a contract to add future Hall of Fame NFL head coach Bill Belichick as their next head coach, according to multiple sources. Belichick will replace the fired Mack Brown after sitting out the 2024 NFL season after being let go as the New England Patriots' long-time head coach following the 2023 campaign. Belichick has more Super Bowl appearances (nine) and has more Super Bowl rings (six) than any other head coach in NFL history, and he's behind only Don Shula and George Halas on the all-time wins list. This will be the first time he has ventured into coaching at the collegiate level, and it could be a short stint if the NFL comes calling in 2026. The Tar Heels are hoping Belichick can bring more creativity and adaptability to their head-coaching position.
Source: 247 Sports - Adam Smith
