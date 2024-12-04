Bengals Bring In Cade York
2 days agoThe Cincinnati Bengals settled on former Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders kicker Cade York after working out several kickers on Wednesday, according to sources. The Bengals are signing York with kicker Evan McPherson (groin) expected to miss a few weeks due to injury. York appeared in one game for Washington back on Sept. 8 in the Week 1 regular-season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and made one of his two field-goal tries and both of his extra points. The 23-year-old was drafted in the fourth round in 2022 out of LSU by the Cleveland Browns, but he made only 75% of his 32 field-goal attempts in his rookie season and the Browns moved on. The Bengals should be able to put up points on Monday night in Week 14 against the Dallas Cowboys, but York will be a pretty shaky streaming option in deeper fantasy leagues.
Source: NFL Network - Mike Garofolo
