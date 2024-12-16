Baker Mayfield Throws Four Touchdowns In Week 15
3 weeks agoTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield came ready to play during Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Mayfield completed 22-of-27 passing attempts for 288 yards for four touchdowns and one interception in the blowout victory. Mayfield started to lose some steam coming out of the bye week, but has been a strong fantasy contributor in each of the last two games. Fantasy managers who continued to ride with Mayfield received a big payoff for what was likely a playoff game. Mayfield will get another plus-matchup next week against the Dallas Cowboys. After this performance, Mayfield needs to be locked in as a QB1 for Week 16.
Source: ESPN
