Avoid Cowboys D/ST In Week 14
4 days agoThe Dallas Cowboys' defense showed out in Week 13's win over the New York Giants. They recorded six sacks, a fumble recovery, and a 23-yard pick-six by linebacker DeMarvion Overshown. After an atrocious start to the season, the unit has begun to find a rhythm over the past two weeks. Despite the recent explosions, they should be avoided in Week 14 as they take on Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in a Monday night showdown with the highest implied point total on the week. Look elsewhere for your fantasy defense this week.
Source: ESPN
