Austin Riley 2025 Player Outlook: Another 30-Homer Season On The Horizon For Reliable Producer
2 weeks agoAtlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley had been a model of consistency from 2021 through 2023, putting up strikingly similar stats across those three seasons while averaging 159 games played. Last season, the 2x All-Star started off slow, hitting just .220 with an almost unfathomable three home runs through June 13 (229 PA), but from June 14 through August 18, he hit .292 with 16 homers (240 PA). The 2x Silver Slugger Award winner's season ended prematurely after just 110 games when his hand was fractured after being hit by a pitch. Despite the slow start, Riley was still on pace for a 30-plus home run season on the back of a 14.9% barrel rate, which was actually 1% higher than the prior season. His hard-hit rate and average exit velocity were both 96th percentile, while his Contact% was identical to 2023 (74.3%). With no indications of a drop-off in skillset and expected to be fully healthy for spring training, the Mississippi native's outlook for 2025 makes him a top option at 3B once again. The 27-year-old currently ranks as the No. 5 third baseman at RotoBaller and 28th overall. With his NFBC ADP of 31, he appears to be a slight value right now.