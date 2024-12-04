Austin Reaves Sidelined Wednesday
2 days agoJovan Buha of The Athletic reports that Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (pelvis) will not suit up against the Miami Heat on Wednesday due to a left pelvic contusion. It will be the third game in a row that the 26-year-old has missed. Point guard D'Angelo Russell will likely be in the starting five with Reaves sidelined after he logged 20 points, three rebounds, five assists, and one steal across 34 minutes during Monday's 109-80 loss to Minnesota.
Source: Jovan Buha
