Austin Ekeler Still Dealing With Concussion Symptoms
3 days agoWashington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler (concussion) said on Tuesday that he's still dealing with concussion symptoms from the team's Week 12 loss to the division-rival Dallas Cowboys. Ekeler does not remember walking off the field until getting into an ambulance to take a trip to the hospital. It's similar memory loss that he experienced after a Week 3 concussion he suffered against the Cincinnati Bengals. In addition to his concussion symptoms, he has neck pain, which led to the team putting him on Injured Reserve. Ekeler has yet to pass the concussion protocol but hopes to clear that hurdle soon and is staying positive through his recovery. With Ekeler not eligible to come off IR until the Week 18 regular-season finale, he effectively becomes useless to fantasy managers that have their championship matchups in Week 17.
Source: The Athletic - Ben Standig
