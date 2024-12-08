Cardinals Defense Is A Low-End Starting Option In Week 14
4 days agoThe Arizona Cardinals defense is a low-end starting option in fantasy as they host the Seattle Seahawks. Despite the loss the last time these teams played, the Cardinals defense performed well in that matchup. They recorded five sacks, forced an interception, and allowed just 10 points. This game will now be played in Arizona, with the home crowd supporting the defense. The Cardinals defense has started to come alive and should be trusted by managers in this divisional matchup.
Source: RotoBaller
