Antoine Winfield Won't Return Against Raiders
3 days agoTampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield (knee) injured his knee in the first half of Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders and was originally ruled questionable to return. He has since been downgraded to out and will be sidelined for the rest of this contest. He didn't register any stats before leaving, and Kaevon Merriweather will take over at free safety. Winfield is a must-start defensive back in IDP fantasy leagues, so this could cost folks in Week 14. It remains to be seen if he'll be able to play in next week's contest against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Dec. 15. UPDATE: According to a source, Winfield will undergo an MRI on Monday.
Source: Buccaneers Communications
