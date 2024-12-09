Antoine Winfield To Miss "A Couple" Games
2 days agoTampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said that star safety Antoine Winfield (knee) suffered a knee injury in the Week 14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders and will miss "a couple" of games. Winfield will almost certainly not play in the Week 15 contest against the Los Angeles Chargers and could also be held out in Week 16 versus the Dallas Cowboys. In addition to the 26-year-old's injury, Tampa's secondary is hurting down the stretch, as Mike Edwards (hamstring), Jordan Whitehead (pectoral), Josh Hayes (hamstring) and Bryce Hall (ankle) are also all injured. With Winfield set to miss time moving forward, expect Kaevon Merriweather to be in a starting role for at least Week 15. Fantasy managers in IDP leagues that made the playoffs will be forced to go in another direction at defensive back with Winfield injured.
Source: Buccaneers.com - Scott Smith
