Andrew Wiggins On Track To Return On Wednesday
2 days agoGolden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (ankle) is expected to return to the lineup on Wednesday versus Houston. He missed Sunday's matchup against Minnesota with an ankle issue. Officially, Wiggins has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's action. However, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr declared Wiggins is "ready to go" after he had a full practice session with the team on Tuesday. Wiggins' performance levels fluctuate, but he enjoyed a meeting with the Rockets last week, posting 23 points, nine rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block. Gary Payton II will likely return to a bench role with Wiggins in the lineup.
Source: NBC Sports Bay Area
Source: NBC Sports Bay Area