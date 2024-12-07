Allen Lazard Available For Sunday
4 days agoNew York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard (chest) has been officially activated from the injured reserve on Saturday. Lazard is set to return to the field for the first time since Week 7. It remains to be seen what kind of a role he's going to play as the No. 3 option behind Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams. This season, Lazard has 30 receptions for 412 yards, and five touchdowns in seven games. He should be considered a desperation flex option for the Week 14 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
Source: Tom Pelissero
