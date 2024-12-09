Alexander Volkov Takes Split-Decision Loss
2 days agoThis past Saturday, Alexander Volkov was outpointed by former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane in a controversial split decision that went down on the main card of UFC 310. Volkov was aiming to exact revenge on Gane, having lost to him in their first bout in 2021 by unanimous decision. Despite Volkov appearing to edge the final two rounds, two judges scored the fight 29-28 for Gane, with one judge favoring Volkov. In 15 minutes of action, Volkov landed three takedowns and 39 significant strikes.
Source: UFC
