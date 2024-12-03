Alex Ovechkin Skates For The First Time Since Fracturing Leg
3 days agoWashington Capitals winger Alex Ovechkin (lower leg) was back on the ice Monday. He had a light skate two weeks after fracturing his left fibula. The Russian superstar is expected to be out for 4-6 weeks, and it looks like his rehab is going well. Tuesday's clash with San Jose will mark the seventh straight game without Ovechkin for the Capitals. They have done fine without him so far, going 4-2-0. Ovechkin exited the lineup as the league's leading goal-scorer, having lit the lamp 15 times in 18 games. He's 27 goals short of surpassing Wayne Gretzky's all-time record. Tom Wilson and Connor McMichael have stepped into top-line roles during Ovechkin's absence, giving them additional fantasy value.
Source: NHL.com
