Aidan O'Connell Potentially Out For Season
3 days agoPer Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports, the Las Vegas Raiders fear that quarterback Aidan O'Connell (knee) suffered a season-ending knee injury in Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to Schultz, O'Connell will undergo further testing to determine the severity of the injury. Ouch. It's another potentially massive blow to the Raiders' offense, as they've already lost one quarterback for the year (Gardner Minshew [collarbone]). Signal-caller Desmond Ridder took over for the 26-year-old upon his exit and figures to be the team's starter moving forward. In more unfortunate news for Las Vegas, the injuries on the offensive side of the ball continue to pile up. We'll likely get an update on AOC over the next 24 hours.
Source: Jordan Schultz
