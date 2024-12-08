Aidan O'Connell Carted Off Sunday, Won't Return
3 days agoLas Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was placed in an air cast and carted to the locker room during the third quarter. At the time of his departure, O'Connell had completed 11 of his 19 pass attempts for 104 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception. He also had six rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. While O'Connell's stats weren't amazing, he helped keep the Raiders competitive and never trailing by more than four points. Desmond Ridder has replaced O'Connell at quarterback. If O'Connell misses extended time, Ridder would be in line to start against his old team, the Atlanta Falcons, in Week 15.
Source: Ian Rapoport
