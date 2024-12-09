Aidan Hutchinson Could Be Ready For NFC Championship
2 days agoFOX Sports' Jay Glazer said on Sunday that Detroit Lions star pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson (leg) has been doing some running on an underwater treadmill and can also walk without the assistance of a cane after breaking his leg back in Week 6 in the win over the Dallas Cowboys. If Hutchinson continues to progress in his rehab, there is hope that the Lions could have him available if they advance to the NFC Championship game. Initially, Hutchinson was hoping to maybe be ready if the Lions made it to the Super Bowl. The Lions will obviously need to still be alive in the playoffs for Hutchinson to have a shot at returning, but his potential return will also depend on how much time he's had to practice and get up to speed. Having Hutchinson back on the defensive line would be massive for the Lions defense after he racked up 19 sacks in the last two years.
Source: FOX Sports - Jay Glazer
