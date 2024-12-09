Aaron Rodgers Has Played With Hamstring, Knee, Ankle Injuries This Year
2 days agoAccording to FOX Sports' Jay Glazer, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (ankle, hamstring, knee) has dealt with a lot more injuries than people know this season, although he's currently considered the healthiest he's been all year since Week 2. Rodgers has dealt with a Grade 2 hamstring strain, an MCL sprain and a high-ankle sprain in 2024, and the fact that he's battled through those injuries at his age has raised his standing with his teammates. Of course, the 41-year-old missed all of last year with an Achilles tear suffered on the first offensive series in Week 1. The future Hall of Famer isn't 100% and has only led the Jets to three wins all season. He's unlikely to be back in New York next season and has had a low fantasy ceiling as a QB2 while averaging 18 fantasy points a game, which is tied with Derek Carr for 25th among all QBs.
Source: FOX Sports - Jay Glazer
