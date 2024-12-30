Aaron Jones A Non-Factor In Week 17 Win
1 week agoMinnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones handled 12 carries for 47 yards in his team's 27-25 win against the Green Bay Packers. He chipped in another 30 yards on four of five receiving. The eighth-year pro was effective when he touched the ball but missed a good chunk of time in this one, ceding way to teammate Cam Akers while he dealt with his ailment. Jones was never designated with an injury, but the broadcast team reported that he got stepped on at one point and was later seen with a wrap around his leg on the sidelines. He returned the game but sat out the entirety of the fourth quarter. Minnesota was up 27-10 at the start of the final frame, and their lead is likely the reason why they rested the veteran. Still, it's notable that he remained out after the Packers brought the game to a two-point margin. He'll now rest up ahead of the Vikings' pivotal Week 18 meeting with the Detroit Lions. The winner of that matchup will clinch the NFC North and hold the top spot in the conference.
Source: ESPN
