Aaron Gordon Misses Saturday's Action
4 days agoDenver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (calf) will not be available for Saturday's clash against Washington. He was downgraded from probable to questionable earlier in the day, and Denver has now ruled Gordon out. The Nuggets begin a back-to-back with Saturday's outing, so it's possible Gordon can make a quick return on Sunday versus Atlanta. We should see Peyton Watson run with the starters against the Wizards with Gordon unavailable. The young forward has averaged 12.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in 11 previous starts this season.
Source: Bennett Durando
